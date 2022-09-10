SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 397,731 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397,731 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.03. 2,476,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,143. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

