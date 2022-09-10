SIR Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.8% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,488. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

