Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,152.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 762,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,561,395.20. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Also, Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.29 per share, with a total value of C$64,152.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 762,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,561,395.20. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

