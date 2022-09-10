Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Oppenheimer restated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.92.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Skillsoft has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillsoft

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.