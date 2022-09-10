SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,066.56 and approximately $17,606.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

