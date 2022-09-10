Sofi Wealth LLC Makes New $130.59 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,718,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,586,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 19.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $40.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.