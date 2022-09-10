Sofi Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

