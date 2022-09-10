Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55. 4,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

