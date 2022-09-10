Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,235 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $118,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

