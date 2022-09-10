Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.