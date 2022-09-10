Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 27,200 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 1,204,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.