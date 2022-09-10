Southern Wealth Management LLP Acquires 963 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.76. 2,589,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.