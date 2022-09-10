Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $296,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 435,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNDA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 183,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,850. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

