Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,148. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

