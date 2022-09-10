Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases 54,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 326.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VTI stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 2,953,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

