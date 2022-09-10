Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 22,655,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

