SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Trading Down 14.7%

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

