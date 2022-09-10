Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $616-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.10 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

