Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $616-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.10 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CXM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.