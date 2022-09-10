Standard Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,938 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,910,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

