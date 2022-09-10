Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 262 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $387.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.88.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.