Standard Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1,966.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 0.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $491.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day moving average of $456.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

