Standard Family Office LLC Invests $163,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $370.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

