Standard Family Office LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

