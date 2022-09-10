Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 275,727 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,677,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 12.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.