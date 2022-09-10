Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 295 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. HubSpot accounts for 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.45 and its 200 day moving average is $372.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.17.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

