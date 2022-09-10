Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 367 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Shares of CRL opened at $218.24 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

