Standard Family Office LLC Sells 202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $210.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

