Standard Family Office LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $195.80 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

