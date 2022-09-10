Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Startek Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of SRT opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.38. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Startek during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

