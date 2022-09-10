State Street Corp Acquires 5,078,366 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $6,707,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.08 and its 200 day moving average is $367.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

