State Street Corp Has $4.85 Billion Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.73% of 3M worth $4,852,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,220,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,653,326. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $187.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

