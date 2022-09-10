State Street Corp Has $6.38 Billion Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,103,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 174,590 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.53% of American Express worth $6,377,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in American Express by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,971,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.44. 3,543,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,477. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

