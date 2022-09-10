State Street Corp Has $7.36 Billion Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,140,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,034,002 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.30% of QUALCOMM worth $7,356,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.05. 5,100,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

