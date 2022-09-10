State Street Corp Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of CME Group worth $3,992,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $201.32. 1,637,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

