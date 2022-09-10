State Street Corp Purchases 1,374,105 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,737,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 11,855,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,826,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

