State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $8,351,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Stock Performance
NYSE PLD traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $129.63. 3,516,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
