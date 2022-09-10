State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $8,351,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $129.63. 3,516,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.