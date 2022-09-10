State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,404,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 568,482 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.92% of McDonald’s worth $9,002,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.52. 2,007,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

