State Street Corp Sells 227,694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,439,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Charles Schwab worth $5,854,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 502.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900,859 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $82,859,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,946,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,131,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.