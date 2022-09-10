State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,628,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,220,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,960,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

ELV traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $493.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,443. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.98 and its 200 day moving average is $485.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

