State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,783,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 810,527 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.8% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 14.57% of Lockheed Martin worth $17,118,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.33.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

