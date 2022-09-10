Stater 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,498.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Stater has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Stater coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stater has a market cap of $72,182.54 and approximately $12,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.