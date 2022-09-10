Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

VTYX stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,736,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,083,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

