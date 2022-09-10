Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 101,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

