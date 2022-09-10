StockNews.com Lowers Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Koss Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of -1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

