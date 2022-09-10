StockNews.com Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Buy

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.
LivaNova Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 215,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.