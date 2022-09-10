StockNews.com Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Buy

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 215,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,013. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.