Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,259 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.81% of Stoneridge worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. 45,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,325. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $514.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

