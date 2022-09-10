Storj Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $232.22 million and approximately $28.81 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

