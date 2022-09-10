Stormborn Capital Management LLC Buys 125,000 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. AZEK comprises 3.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AZEK worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

