Stormborn Capital Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.3 %

UAA opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

