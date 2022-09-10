Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.42.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,748,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.